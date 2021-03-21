MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Health officials in Monmouth County, New Jersey say COVID-19 cases are surging locally.
440 new positive cases were reported Saturday and 252 more were reported Sunday.READ MORE: Calls To End Anti-Asian Violence Continue As NYPD Investigates Multiple Attacks
Five deaths from the coronavirus were reported over the weekend.
Residents are being urged to wear masks, avoid large crowds and practice social distancing.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for residents at the Asbury Park Transportation Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 22.READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Fire At Home In Franklin, New Jersey
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The county said the testing site will close once 200 tests are administered.
For a list of future testing sites in Monmouth County, click here.MORE NEWS: Demond Gray, 43, Charged In Murder Of Abdul Conteh, 60, At North Brunswick, New Jersey Hotel
For more information from the county’s health department, click here.