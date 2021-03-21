CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Monmouth County, New Jersey

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Health officials in Monmouth County, New Jersey say COVID-19 cases are surging locally.

440 new positive cases were reported Saturday and 252 more were reported Sunday.

Five deaths from the coronavirus were reported over the weekend.

Residents are being urged to wear masks, avoid large crowds and practice social distancing.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for residents at the Asbury Park Transportation Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 22.

The county said the testing site will close once 200 tests are administered.

For a list of future testing sites in Monmouth County, click here.

For more information from the county’s health department, click here.

