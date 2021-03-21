NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Demond Gray of North Brunswick, New Jersey was arrested and charged for the murder of Abdul Conteh at a hotel in the same township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Sunday.
Gray, 43, was charged with first-degree murder after police were called to a room at the Farrington Inn around noon on March 20.READ MORE: Calls To End Anti-Asian Violence Continue As Police Investigate Another Potential Hate Crime
North Brunswick Police said they found Conteh, who is from Somerset, New Jersey, physically injured and unresponsive before he was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Fire At Home In Franklin, New Jersey
Investigators said Gray assaulted and killed Conteh, 60, in the hotel room. But the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the murder are still being investigated.MORE NEWS: Former FDA Commissioner Warns Of Potential For New Outbreaks Fueled By New York Virus Variant
Gray is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing.