NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several firefighters were hurt battling a large fire at a Bronx apartment building on Sunday.
The FDNY said flames broke out on the fifth floor of a building in the Highbridge section of the borough at around noon.READ MORE: CBS2 Weather Headlines: Clear Skies Overnight; Dry, Mild Monday; More Of The Same Tuesday
The fire spread to other floors and burned through the roof.READ MORE: Calls To End Anti-Asian Violence Continue As NYPD Investigates Multiple Attacks
It took nearly 150 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.
The FDNY said eight firefighters and one civilian were treated for injuries.MORE NEWS: Monmouth County Health Officials Urge Residents To Wear Masks, Avoid Crowds As COVID-19 Cases Surge
The cause is under investigation.