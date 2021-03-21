By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning, everybody! It's a crisp start to the second day of spring, but we're expecting another bright beauty today!
Skies will be blue and temps will once again soar into the upper 50s this afternoon, and even some low 60s inland. Considering we should be only in the low 50s, our new season is already off to a good start!
Tomorrow will start off the work week with sunny skies for most, but with some extra clouds along the coast… Tuesday will be partly sunny but a bit milder thanks to a shift in winds with highs in the lower 60s.
Enjoy!