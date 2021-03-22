NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the man they say tried to kidnap a boy at a Bronx subway station.
It happened on March 16 just after 9:15 p.m.
According to police, a 35-year-old mother had just entered the Fordham Road Station and was headed to the southbound D platform with her 8-year-old son. Police say that’s when a man grabbed the child from his mother’s hand.READ MORE: Former Head Of FDA Raises Concerns About New York COVID Variant And Possible Re-Infection
The woman started screaming and pulled her son back. The suspect kept staring at them both. When a crowd began to form, the suspect took off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.