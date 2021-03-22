NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While the focus has turned to the city’s vaccination efforts, COVID-19 remains a real threat.

In some communities the infection rate tops 14%. Add to that more contagious variants and health officials are concerned, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

Richmond Hill residents now trickle into the Queens library that has been transformed into a COVID testing site.

It’s a far cry from the lines that were seen at the location in January.

“The line went down really bad. Before, it was halfway down the block. Now, you just walk in,” resident Joel Evelyn said.

The number of people getting tested across the city has plummeted. Meanwhile, one out of every nine people in Richmond Hill have been diagnosed with COVID.

“These are the communities where workers, the people don’t have a choice but to go to work,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “The communities that were hardest hit are the ones that still don’t have permanent sites for the vaccine to be administered.”

The infection rate tops 13% and has hardly budged, mirroring other neighborhoods in Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

“We are concerned. One of the reasons we see this very high plateau or very slow decline here in New York is due to these variants,” said Dr. Jay Varma, the city’s senior advisor for public health.

Local residents have tested positive for variants that were first discovered overseas, but it’s the variant that originated in New York City that doctors say is more contagious, and it’s still unclear if it can cause reinfection.

Still, the state continues easing restrictions, a move Mayor Bill de Blasio said may need to be reassessed.

“If we see particularly the number of people in hospitals going up and or the number of folks we’re losing going up, those are different realities and then we would put different options back on the table,” de Blasio said.

So far, that hasn’t been the case. But the threat remains and renews the urgency to get everyone vaccinated.

The mayor said due to the variants he does not want to see an expansion to indoor dining, and also raised concerns with group fitness classes restarting. He said his team will be monitoring the data.