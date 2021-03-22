NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The attorney for one of the women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment said Monday it’s inappropriate for the governor’s office to conduct a parallel investigation and provide counsel to supervise interviews with staff.
Debra Katz, who represents Charlotte Bennett, sent a letter to Attorney General Letitia James Monday morning and spoke exclusively with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer.
"What the governor is doing is classic intimidation of witnesses 101," Katz said. "Trying to know what witnesses are telling investigators after their interviews or asking to come along is clearly designed to chill people's willingness to speak to investigators."
TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation For Nursing Home Deaths, Sexual Harassment Allegations
“There is no reason that witnesses should be told anything other than the attorney general has hired two excellent investigators, speak to them,” she added.
She said the parallel investigation and "trying to know what witnesses are telling investigators… creates an environment of fear."
Eight women are accusing the governor of sexual harassment or workplace misconduct. He has denied the allegations.