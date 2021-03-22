NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Krispy Kreme is offering folks a sweet incentive to get the COVID vaccine.
Anyone who shows their COVID vaccination card can get a free doughnut.
COVID VACCINE
"Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations. To show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated, starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut," the company posted on their website.
In other COVID-related news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New Yorkers age 50 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine as of Tuesday morning.