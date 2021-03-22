COVID VACCINENew Yorkers Age 50+ Will Be Eligible To Get Vaccine As Of Tuesday Morning, Cuomo Announces
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Krispy Kreme, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Krispy Kreme is offering folks a sweet incentive to get the COVID vaccine.

Anyone who shows their COVID vaccination card can get a free doughnut.

READ MORE: Indoor Fitness Classes Resume In New York City; 'It Makes Such A Difference'

COVID VACCINE

“Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations. To show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated, starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut,” the company posted on their website.

READ MORE: Former Head Of FDA Raises Concerns About New York COVID Variant And Possible Re-Infection

For more information, CLICK HERE.

In other COVID-related news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New Yorkers age 50 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine as of Tuesday morning.

MORE NEWS: New York City High Schools Reopen For In-Person Learning; Mayor Announces Next Opt-In Opportunity

 

CBSNewYork Team