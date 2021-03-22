CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Today will be sunny and mild again. Expect temperatures to climb to around 60° in the city with 50s along the coast.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with some fog/clouds, especially along the coast. Temps will fall into the 40s with 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and slightly milder. Temps will climb into the low 60s with 50s along the coast.

Wednesday we’ll see more in the way of cloud cover along with a chance of showers. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs in the 50s.

