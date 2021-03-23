NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the man they say was caught on video in another apparent anti-Asian incident.
According to police, it happened Sunday at 5:20 p.m. in Flushing. They say a 34-year-old man started recording a man on his cell phone at Kissena Boulevard near 41st Avenue, and the suspect could be seen in the video using anti-Asian slurs and smacking the phone out of his hand.
The victim wasn’t hurt, though the phone was damaged.
The NYPD says the Hate Crime Task Force is looking into the incident.
It comes amid an alarming spike in attacks targeting Asians which have prompted protests and demands for change.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.