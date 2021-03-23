NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding two men they say stole a jewelry cart from a building in the Bronx.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 15. in a building at East 146th Street and 3rd Avenue.READ MORE: Gunman Opens Fire On Lobby In Brooklyn
Police say the victim, a 46-year-old woman, left the cart in the hallway outside her apartment. Surveillance video shows the two men wheeling the cart out of the building.READ MORE: Seen On Video: Trash Can Suddenly Explodes At Times Square Subway Station
They took off on East 146th Street.
Police did not release the value of the stolen materials.MORE NEWS: NYPD Hate Crimes Unit Looking Into Another Apparent Anti-Asian Incident In Queens
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.