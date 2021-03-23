CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gunman opened fire on the lobby of a building in Brooklyn, and the whole incident was caught on video.

According to police, the disturbing incident happened a 1:15 a.m. Monday at Bergen Street near New York Avenue in Crown Heights.

Surveillance video shows the gunman approach the building and fire at least seven shots into the front door of the building.

Fortunately there were no injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

