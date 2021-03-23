NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gunman opened fire on the lobby of a building in Brooklyn, and the whole incident was caught on video.
According to police, the disturbing incident happened a 1:15 a.m. Monday at Bergen Street near New York Avenue in Crown Heights.
Surveillance video shows the gunman approach the building and fire at least seven shots into the front door of the building.
Fortunately there were no injuries.
