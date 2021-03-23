NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new study is revealing the busiest intersections in New York state, and most of them ae in Brooklyn and Nassau County.
According to the traffic analysis firm Inrix, the busiest intersection in the state is Atlantic and 4th Avenues in Brooklyn. It sees more than 76,000 vehicles daily.READ MORE: Gunman Opens Fire On Lobby In Brooklyn
At Long Beach Boulevard and East Park Avenue in Nassau County, more than 95,000 drivers pass through the intersection every day.READ MORE: Seen On Video: Trash Can Suddenly Explodes At Times Square Subway Station
Every day, drivers spend more than a combined 1,000 hours waiting for the lights to change.MORE NEWS: NYPD Hate Crimes Unit Looking Into Another Apparent Anti-Asian Incident In Queens