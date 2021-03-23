UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As more supply becomes available, COVID-19 vaccination efforts are ramping up across the Tri-State Area.
A new distribution site opened Tuesday morning at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale.READ MORE: COVID In N.Y. & N.J.: Vaccination Remains Priority, But Officials Warning Of Some High Infection Rates Due To Variants
The site will begin administering vaccines to more than 1,000 people this week, officials said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
County Executive Laura Curran said the new site will help get shots in arms as quickly as possible as vaccine supply increases.
“We’re still having more demand than supply, but it’s starting to catch up,” Curran said. “It’s important that we have this infrastructure in place, that we’re not overwhelmed with the supply, that we have a place to funnel it right in and get it into the arms.”
As of Tuesday, New Yorkers age 50 and up are eligible to get vaccinated.