NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman’s racist rant was captured on video in Manhattan over the weekend.
It all began Sunday morning when witnesses say she refused to wear a mask inside Essex Market on the Lower East Side.READ MORE: Resident Dead, Firefighter Unaccounted For After Massive Blaze Destroys Evergreen Court Home For Adults In Rockland County
In the video, someone says, “Ma’am, he’s not gonna serve you, so please leave.”
The woman then curses and uses a racial slur, adding, “That’s what he is … I just said it, you heard it.”READ MORE: See It: Dolphins Spotted Swimming In East River Near Greenpoint, Brooklyn
The man who recorded the video says a security guard let the woman skip the line so she could place an order and get out.
“The bagel worker doesn’t want to serve her, so the security is like, ‘You’re not gonna get served. You’re holding the line, you should leave,'” he said. “I didn’t know she was a racist when I took out my phone.”
The woman had four children with her, including one in a stroller.MORE NEWS: ‘Virginia Woolf’ Star George Segal Dies At 87
She refused to leave until police were called.