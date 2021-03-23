NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify an alleged package thief in Manhattan.
Police say the burglary happened around 5:30 a.m. on March 6 at a residential building near East 27th Street and Lexington Avenue in Kips Bay.
Surveillance video shows the individual using some kind of tool to open the front doors of the building. Once inside, the individual grabs one package, then leaves.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.