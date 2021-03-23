BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is facing charges for allegedly abandoning a puppy in a dumpster.
Suffolk County Police said a woman found the dog on March 15 inside a dumpster at Captree State Park in Babylon. She brought it to Grady Animal Hospital in Sayville and called 911 to report the incident.READ MORE: Resident Dead, Firefighter Missing After Massive Blaze Destroys Evergreen Court Home for Adults In Rockland County
Investigators determined Thami Stafyleras agreed to watch the puppy while an acquaintance was away, but abandoned it instead.READ MORE: COVID In N.Y. & N.J.: Vaccination Remains Priority, But Officials Warning Of Some High Infection Rates Due To Variants
Police said the 44-year-old Mineola man was charged with abandonment of an animal.MORE NEWS: NYPD Hate Crimes Unit Looking Into Another Apparent Anti-Asian Incident In Queens
As for the dog — a 17-week-old Pomsky named Louie – he’s said to be in good health and will be returned to his owner.