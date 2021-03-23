BREAKINGResident Dead, Firefighter Missing After Massive Blaze Destroys Assisted Living Facility In Rockland County
By CBSNewYork Team
BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is facing charges for allegedly abandoning a puppy in a dumpster.

Suffolk County Police said a woman found the dog on March 15 inside a dumpster at Captree State Park in Babylon. She brought it to Grady Animal Hospital in Sayville and called 911 to report the incident.

(Credit: Suffolk County Police)

Investigators determined Thami Stafyleras agreed to watch the puppy while an acquaintance was away, but abandoned it instead.

Police said the 44-year-old Mineola man was charged with abandonment of an animal.

As for the dog — a 17-week-old Pomsky named Louie – he’s said to be in good health and will be returned to his owner.

