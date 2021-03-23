NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A terrifying drive-by was caught on video in the Bronx.
It happened on March 12 at 5:36 p.m. at the Magenta Playground at Olinville Avenue and Rosewood Street.READ MORE: Gunman Opens Fire On Lobby In Brooklyn
Surveillance video shows two men on a scooter – one driving, the other with a gun. The gunman opened fire into a crowd at the playground as they drove by.READ MORE: Seen On Video: Trash Can Suddenly Explodes At Times Square Subway Station
Fortunately, no one was hit, though three shots struck parked cars.MORE NEWS: NYPD Hate Crimes Unit Looking Into Another Apparent Anti-Asian Incident In Queens
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.