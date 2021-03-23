NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA says the drop in subway ridership during the pandemic allowed trains to pick up speed.
The agency says in 2020, workers were able to install more than 900 new digital timers on track signals.
More than 150 aging or faulty signals were fixed.
Nearly 300 speed limits were increased, in some cases nearly doubling old limits.
The MTA also says trains being stopped at stations for too long was one of the leading causes of slower service.