NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fire broke out in an apartment building in Murray Hill Tuesday afternoon.
Thick smoke and flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the six story building on East 37th Street and Second Avenue.
The fire quickly grew to three alarms.
Several firefighters were on the roof, battling the flames.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.