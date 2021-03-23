Morning clouds/fog will give way to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day. Temperatures will max out in the mid 60s… slightly warmer than yesterday.
Clouds/fog make a comeback tonight with perhaps a little drizzle or some spotty showers to our south towards daybreak. Temps will fall into the 40s again with 30s for some of our suburbs.
Tomorrow will start off with some drizzle or even a little light rain; more organized rain will fill in during the afternoon and wind down into the night. It will be about 10 degrees cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
On Thursday we’ll see some morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will recover nicely, too, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees… feeling more like May.