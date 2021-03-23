PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Paterson is responding to a recent uptick in shootings with a new gun suppression program.
Mayor Andre Sayegh and the Paterson Police Department say the new plan focuses on getting guns off the street.
Police will now use strategic enforcement to help reduce gun violence.
That includes more technology to detect shootings and adding a police command center on Carroll Street.
"We can't do this alone. We need the cooperation of the community. If you know of someone who is going to resort to illicit activity with a gun, let us know or let someone you trust know as well," Sayegh said.
Tuesday’s announcement follows a shooting Sunday on Carroll Street that left five people injured.