RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman and a child were injured when a minivan crashed into a Long Island home Tuesday.
It happened just before 5 p.m. on Seusing Boulevard in Ronkonkoma.READ MORE: Resident Dead, Firefighter Unaccounted For After Massive Blaze Destroys Evergreen Court Home For Adults In Rockland County
Police say a 29-year-old woman was pulling out of her driveway when she traveled across the street and went onto her neighbor’s front lawn, striking their house.READ MORE: COVID On Long Island: Vaccination Site Opens At Nassau Coliseum
The driver was taken to a local hospital via helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries. A 6-year-old child was also in the van at the time of the crash. She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
Police say no one was in the house at the time of the crash.MORE NEWS: MTA: Drop In Subway Ridership Allowed Trains To Pick Up Speed
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.