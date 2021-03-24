NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect in another apparent anti-Asian incident.
According to police, it happened Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
Police say a 35-year-old woman was riding on a southbound 7 train at Roosevelt Avenue and Willets Point Boulevard when a man on board started making anti-Asian remarks to her. When the victim started recording him on her cellphone, police say he smacked it out of her hand, picked it up, and smashed it on the ground.
The woman grabbed her phone and went to another train car.
The suspect got off at the next stop.
No injuries were reported.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.