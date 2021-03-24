NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Outrage is growing over a woman’s racist rant caught on video over the weekend at a bakery in Manhattan.

Now, Davidovich Bakery is defending its employees, saying in a statement, “When you attack one member of our family, you attack all of our family.”

“We are a family-run company and all of our employees whether they have been with us for a day or years, when you attack one member of our family, you attack all of our family. The retail workers have all been on the front line during the pandemic. They try to put a smile on their face. Nothing justifies someone being attacked and insulted and treated the way he was treated,” Davidovich Bakery Vice President Mark Fintz told CBS2. “We don’t make mask mandates, we follow the law. The law says we have to follow the rules and we hope our customers understand that they are free to frequent other businesses if they don’t like it. No one should be subjected to racial and harassing slurs like that. People have reached out from all over the country to commend him on handling it with dignity and grace. He’s just trying to earn a paycheck and navigate these crazy times.”

The incident unfolded Sunday morning inside Essex Market on the Lower East Side.

Witnesses said the woman — who had four children with her, including one in a stroller — refused to wear a mask.

In the video, someone can be heard saying, “Ma’am, he’s not gonna serve you, so please leave.”

The woman then curses and uses a racial slur, adding, “That’s what he is… I just said it, you heard it.”

The man who recorded the video said a security guard let the woman skip the line, so she could place an order and get out.

“The bagel worker doesn’t want to serve her, so the security is like, ‘You’re not gonna get served. You’re holding the line, you should leave,'” he said. “I didn’t know she was a racist when I took out my phone.”

She refused to leave until police were called.