NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island Rail Road is rolling out a new schedule and new technology to help riders find seats on trains.
The railroad is installing digital displays that will use a color-coded system to tell riders the crowd conditions of each car of an approaching train.
The screens will also show where people are standing on the platform in relation to potentially empty seats.
"Customers standing on the platforms can simply look up and see that loading information for an incoming train, and they can move along the platform whichever they'd like to get to a less crowded car," LIRR President Phillip Eng said.
The LIRR Train Time app will also show the number of passengers in each car of every train.
The railroad has also posted new service time tables that go into effect on Monday. The LIRR says it's restoring service to about 80% of pre-pandemic levels.
To view the new schedule, visit web.mta.info/lirr/Timetable.