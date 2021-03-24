NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is back home with his family after spending over 70 days in the hospital with COVID-19.
There were cheers Wednesday from doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre as 39-year-old Alfredo Hercules, of Hewlett, was discharged.READ MORE: Expert: Working From Home May Not End When Pandemic Does, Expect Hybrid Models To Be Common
He wasted no time hugging his wife and two young daughters.READ MORE: New Insight Into Most Common Neurological Symptoms Of COVID Long Haulers
“Very emotional to see my kids again because I haven’t seen them in close to three months. You know, it’s only so much Facetime can do. I’m just happy and blessed to be home with my girls,” Hercules said.MORE NEWS: Survey Shows 61% Of Adults Experienced Unintended Weight Changes During Pandemic, Experts Say 'Don't Beat Yourself Up About It'
He was first hospitalized in January and was there for 72 days, battling COVID-pneumonia.