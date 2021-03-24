BREAKINGFirefighter's Body Recovered After Deadly Blaze At Spring Valley Assisted Living Facility
This morning will start off with some sprinkles/drizzle, but mainly west of the city. Then a little rain will fill in during the afternoon with the steadiest rain holding off until after 6/7 PM or so (5/6 PM S&W). The rain may be heavy at times — and a lot could fall over a short period of time — through the late evening hours, so localized flooding can’t be ruled out. After that, expect the rain to taper off into the overnight hours.

On Thursday, expect some morning clouds followed by partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will recover nicely, too, with highs around 70 (70+ inland; 60s/50s along the coast). And while there aren’t many record highs in jeopardy, an isolated record can’t be ruled out (Bridgeport, CT).

A round of showers (isolated rumbles?) will push through late tomorrow night in Friday morning. After that, temperatures will soar well into the 70s with a handful of records in jeopardy, even in Central Park:

Record: 76
Forecast: 75

