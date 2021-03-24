NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is unveiling a new way for people to report some complaints online.
The department says the public will soon be able to file complaints on the NYPD website, instead of in-person at a precinct, which could take hours.
This includes reporting lost property, petit larceny, and misdemeanor criminal mischief and graffiti.
The complaint will be reviewed at the precinct level, adding once a complaint is reported, the person who filed it will receive an email confirming its receipt. The NYPD said the digital dialogue will continue in short order and then a follow-up email will be sent, including an official complaint report number. If more information is need, the police will again make contact.
The NYPD says the new system is an effort to streamline the process and make it easier for the public.
“This is another step forward into modern, 21st Century policing,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “This tool, and others like it, are part of our continuing work to keep people safe and improve the quality of life for millions of New Yorkers. Our NYPD online reporting service will increase transparency and improve accountability to the people we serve. And it will make police services more easily accessible.”
