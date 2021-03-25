NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York released new visitation guidance for nursing homes Thursday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says visitation will be allowed for all nursing home residents at all times with limited exceptions.READ MORE: COVID In New Jersey: With Hospitalizations On The Rise, Third Wave Fears Are Growing Among Medical Experts
Those exceptions include unvaccinated residents in areas of high community spread and with lower vaccination rates, nursing home residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19, or those in isolation or quarantine.
The previous guidance, released on Feb. 23, required a facility to be COVID free for 14 days before accepting any visitors.
“We now have three effective vaccines that are leading to significant decreases in long term care COVID cases and a robust staff testing system to limit community spread from entering a facility. Now is an appropriate time to take the next step and safely reconnect this community with their families,” Cuomo said in a statement.READ MORE: Theater Workers Eligible For COVID Vaccine In April, Mayor De Blasio Says; Shows Could Start As Early As September
According to the governor’s office, the number of positive COVID cases in nursing homes has decreased more than 80% since peaking in mid-January.
The Department of Health strongly recommends all facilities offer COVID testing for visitors.
The new guidance takes effect immediately.MORE NEWS: Rutgers University Announces COVID Vaccine Required For Students Returning To Campus In Fall
To view the updated health advisory, click here.