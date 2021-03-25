CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Connecticut, Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, Ned Lamont

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Beginning April 1, Connecticut residents ages 16 and up will be able to sign up for coronavirus vaccine appointments.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement Thursday amid an increase of COVID cases in the state.

More than 1,400 new cases have been reported since Wednesday.

COVID VACCINE

The state’s positivity rate is 3.88%, and there are 434 people hospitalized.

“We’re not out of this yet … We’re putting our foot to the metal right now, pedal to metal, doing everything we can to get more people vaccinated. We have to be able to move quickly in order to get that done, and so I don’t think this is any time for us to take our eye off the ball. We’re doing everything we can to save lives,” Lamont said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The governor says the state is able to expand vaccination rollout as vaccine supplies ramp up.

CBSNewYork Team