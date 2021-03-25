HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Beginning April 1, Connecticut residents ages 16 and up will be able to sign up for coronavirus vaccine appointments.
Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement Thursday amid an increase of COVID cases in the state.
More than 1,400 new cases have been reported since Wednesday.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The state’s positivity rate is 3.88%, and there are 434 people hospitalized.
“We’re not out of this yet … We’re putting our foot to the metal right now, pedal to metal, doing everything we can to get more people vaccinated. We have to be able to move quickly in order to get that done, and so I don’t think this is any time for us to take our eye off the ball. We’re doing everything we can to save lives,” Lamont said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The governor says the state is able to expand vaccination rollout as vaccine supplies ramp up.