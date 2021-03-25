NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of suspects allegedly assaulted a woman after she confronted them about graffiti in Brooklyn.
Police said they got into an argument around 3:30 p.m. on March 7 near Linden Street and Broadway in Bushwick.
The suspects allegedly followed the 62-year-old woman, and police said one of them hit her in the arm with the handle of a closed boxcutter.
The group was seen on video taking off to Bushwick Avenue.
The victim suffered pain and discomfort but refused medical attention.
Police said they're searching for two men and a woman in the incident.
Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.