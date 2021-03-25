NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum has reopened to the public.
There will be enhanced safety measures, like mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and a 25% capacity limit.
Permission to come aboard! 🚢
We have officially reopened and are welcoming visitors back to the Fighting I! Purchase your tickets in advance, and learn more about our safety procedures here: https://t.co/UMksNGOaXu pic.twitter.com/LrFdbJcE0L
— Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum (@IntrepidMuseum) March 25, 2021
It will only be open four days a week for now, Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The museum says the “vast majority” of the 350,000 square foot space will be open and accessible. New areas available to visitors will include an escalator pilots used to quickly reach their planes from the hangar deck to the flight deck. Visitors will also be able to check out one of the Intrepid’s bomb elevators, which moved heavy munitions.
