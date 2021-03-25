NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD detectives were honored Thursday for stopping a gunman who opened fire outside the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine.
The detectives' union named Jason Harper and Daurys Gutierrez detectives of the month.
In December, video captured a man on the cathedral steps in Morningside Heights shooting into the air after a Christmas concert.
Gutierrez, Harper and Sgt. Kensington Cunningham shot and killed the suspect after he refused to drop his weapons.
No one else was hurt.
“I spent 22 years of my career responding to dangerous incidents like that. Never once did I feel the need to discharge my firearm, and it was a situation that I think every officer wants to be prepared for, but they hope they never have to face,” Harper said.
Cunningham will receive a certificate of appreciation from the union.