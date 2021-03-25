NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is facing multiple charges following a robbery spree in Manhattan.
He's also accused in an attack that left a woman hospitalized.
Police arrested 50-year-old Luis Deleon on Wednesday and charged him with robbery, grand larceny and petit larceny.
READ MORE: New Video Shows Robbery Suspect Who Bashed Ice Cream Shop Worker In Head With Rock
He's accused of hitting a 23-year-old ice cream shop cashier in the head with a large rock during a robbery attempt in January. She was treated for a concussion.
Deleon is also suspected of stealing women’s purses and robbing a restaurant.