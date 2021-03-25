CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is facing multiple charges following a robbery spree in Manhattan.

He’s also accused in an attack that left a woman hospitalized.

Police arrested 50-year-old Luis Deleon on Wednesday and charged him with robbery, grand larceny and petit larceny.

He’s accused of hitting a 23-year-old ice cream shop cashier in the head with a large rock during a robbery attempt in January. She was treated for a concussion.

Deleon is also suspected of stealing women’s purses and robbing a restaurant.

