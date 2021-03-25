CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
SOMERVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is facing charges for allegedly putting a hidden camera inside the public bathroom of his martial arts studio in Warren Township.

(Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office)

Police said an “employee/student” found the camera last Friday inside the bathroom at Impact Martial Arts on Mountain Boulevard and notified authorities.

Detectives searched the studio and arrested the owner, 31-year-old Leonardo Sanchez.

They also searched his home and seized his electronics.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Warren Township Police Department at (908) 753-1000.

