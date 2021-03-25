NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Grieving families gathered in Foley Square on Thursday to mark one year since Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order mandating nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients.
The Cuomo administration has been under fire for underreporting the number of nursing home deaths.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In New Jersey: Rutgers University Announces Vaccinations Will Be Required For Students Returning To Campus In Fall
The families demand accountability.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In Connecticut: Residents Over Age 16 Become Eligible On April 1 As State Experiences Uptick In Coronavirus Cases
“I refuse to let the story become a footnote in this whole chapter. We’re gonna write our own book on how we took down our governor and how we made him accountable for the seniors that lost their lives because they matter,” said Vivian Rivera Zayas, founder of Voices for Seniors.MORE NEWS: COVID Restrictions In New York: New Guidance Says All Nursing Homes Can Allow Visitation With Limited Exceptions
The state says more than 15,000 long-term care residents died of the virus.