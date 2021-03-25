Morning drizzle/low clouds/fog will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be running about 15° warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 70s… feeling like May.
Tonight starts off quiet, but clouds make a comeback along with some sct’d showers/iso’d rumbles late this evening into the overnight hours. It will be pretty mild, too, with temps only falling into the 50s across much of the area.READ MORE: NYPD Announcing New Plan To Combat Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans
Tomorrow will start off with some showers/rumbles followed by a brighter, windy (gusts: 35-50 mph) and unseasonably warm afternoon… 70s with perhaps 80° inland/S&W. A handful of record highs will be in jeopardy, including Central Park’s:READ MORE: Long Island Headmaster Resigns After Mother Alleges He Made Black Son Kneel During Apology
Record: 76
Forecast: 76
Gusty winds will linger into tomorrow night and usher in a slightly cooler air mass for Saturday… sunny with highs in the 60s