By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi there!
The last of the rain is passing the area overnight. By dawn, low lying fog will be a problem. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.
The afternoon warms nicely as winds combine with sunshine. Temps get close to 70 degrees. The best bet would be inland, as the water is still cool.
Friday, after some morning showers clear, a warm sector floods the area with warmth. We will be flirting with a record high temp on Friday of 76. It’s an old one, set in 1922.
The weekend is split… Saturday: Sunny and brisk. Sunday: Cloudy, showers return.
Check back in for the latest!