NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council has voted to end qualified immunity for police officers.
The protection has prevented officers from being sued or liable for misconduct.
New York City is the first city in the country to end qualified immunity for officers.
Critics argue scrapping the protection would make officers less aggressive in fighting crime if they have to worry about lawsuits.
The measure was passed by the council as a part of a package of police reform bills.