NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Rutgers University announced Thursday students returning to campus in the fall must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
School officials said any of the three currently available vaccines are acceptable.
However, they advise students under 18 to get the Pfizer vaccine, which the FDA has authorized for people as young as 16.
The vaccine requirement does not apply to students taking online classes. Those with medical or religious reasons can apply for an exemption.
So far, Rutgers is the only institution making the vaccine mandatory.