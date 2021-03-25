NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Calling all sneakerheads. Fifty of the rarest Nikes ever produced are up for auction.
Bidding for "Scarce Air" began online Wednesday through Sotheby's Auction House.
"Showcasing 50 prized and highly desirable sneakers, the curated selection represents an incredible assemblage of influences ranging from music to athletics to art and design," the auction house said in a statement.
Among the sneakers available:
- Kanye West Signed Nike Air Yeezy 2 ‘Mismatch’ sample designed by Kanye West (estimated $40/60,000)
- A Nike Air Force 1 Entourage x Undefeated x Fukijama Gold, created in commemoration of the HBO TV series “Entourage.” (estimated $30/40,000)
- A rare 2005 pair of Eminem ‘Encore’ Jordan IVs with a Marshall Mathers signed Shady Records card (estimated $25/30,000)
- Three pairs of Jordan IIIs, IXs, and XIs, designed in celebration of singer-songwriter Usher (estimated $18/24,000)
The bidding runs through March 29. Click here for more information.