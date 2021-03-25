NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man has turned lending a helping hand in his community into an international viral phenomenon.
Steve Shimchick is the man behind Trash Love.
The 27-year-old musician from New Brunswick started livestreaming his neighborhood trash cleanups on Reddit a few months ago.
Within weeks, he had more than 12,000 followers, and now he's interacting with people from around the world.
“There’s a sense of community on the streams,” Shimchick said. “There’s that sense of connectedness that I think a lot of people have been missing in the pandemic.”
Shimchick is also inspiring others.
One woman in Germany is cleaning up her neighborhood and has her own followers — 2,000 so far.