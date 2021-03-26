GOSHEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – That’s one driver on a fast track for trouble.
According to State Police, a trooper patrolling on State Route 17 in Goshen Sunday just after 10 a.m. spotted an Infiniti G35 going 117 mph on the 65 mph road.
The trooper pursued the car. Police say the driver of the Infiniti was “weaving in and out of traffic without signaling and cutting off other motorists.”
The Infiniti took Exit 129, and police say the driver tried to hide in a parking lot. When the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver again took off, got back on to Route 17 and drove to I-87 – but not before the trooper got a good look at him.
State Police say when the Infiniti hit 148 mph, the trooper stopped the pursuit for safety reasons.
The trooper traced the Infiniti’s plate and learned that it had been swapped for another vehicle out of New York City. After contacting the owner of that vehicle and checking social media, they were able to track down the suspect – a relative of the owner.
The NYPD picked the suspect up in Queens and turned him over to State Police.
They did not release the name of the driver, but he’s been charged with felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and fleeing police.
He was also issued 43 tickets.
The suspect is due back in court in Goshen in April.