EDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A helicopter made an emergency landing near the Hudson River on Friday.
The Bell B-407 helicopter landed in an empty lot in Edgewater, two miles south of the George Washington Bridge.
The pilot of the chopper reported an emergency light came on, indicating there was a problem with the tail rotor.
The chopper had taken off from the downtown Manhattan heliport on the East Side.
Five people were on board. An FAA spokesperson says no one was hurt.
The company, Helicopter Flight Services, says it’s working with the appropriate state and federal authorities.