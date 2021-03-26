Breaking News2 People Shot In Monsey, Authorities Say
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers can now use a digital certification to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state has launched the Excelsior Pass.

The pass can be printed out or pulled up on a smartphone. It uses a secure QR code to provide businesses and venues with the user’s proof of vaccination or negative test status.

The pass can be used at major stadiums, theaters and arenas, as well as wedding receptions and event venues.

To learn more about the Excelsior Pass app and find out how to download it, visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/excelsior-pass.

