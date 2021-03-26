NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers can now use a digital certification to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state has launched the Excelsior Pass.
The pass can be printed out or pulled up on a smartphone. It uses a secure QR code to provide businesses and venues with the user’s proof of vaccination or negative test status.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The pass can be used at major stadiums, theaters and arenas, as well as wedding receptions and event venues.
To learn more about the Excelsior Pass app and find out how to download it, visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/excelsior-pass.