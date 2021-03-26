NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Biden administration is prioritizing the Gateway Rail Tunnel Project between New York City and New Jersey.
A new railroad tunnel would allow for twice as many Amtrak and New Jersey Transit commuter trains to run under the Hudson River.
It would also allow the crumbling existing tubes to be closed to repair the damage caused by Superstorm Sandy.READ MORE: Biden Administration Gives New Hope To Gateway Tunnel Project
“We’re here at the Weehawken shaft where we’ve had a real problem, quite frankly, with water infiltration, one of the most problematic areas here, and that’s what we’re working to remediate,” Amtrak spokesman Craig Schulz said.
Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg says the department hopes to complete the Gateway Project’s long-delayed environmental impact statement by the end of June.