NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Indoor family entertainment centers are reopening across New York on Friday for the first time in a year.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in February that places like Laser Bounce on Long Island could operate at 25% capacity.
Safety protocols include temperature checks and a check-in process that ensures contact tracing is available.
“It’s completely non-invasive. You walk right past it. You won’t even know you had your temperature checked,” Laser Bounce’s Ryan Damico told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff last month.
Face coverings and social distancing are mandatory, and touch points are constantly disinfected.
Outdoor amusement parks can reopen April 9.