NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of New York City’s oldest residents reached an incredible milestone Friday.
Josephine Melecio turned 110 years old.
She still lives independently at home on the Upper West Side.
She celebrated the big day alongside her 86-year-old daughter, Shirley Koehler.
“One of the things she used to love was to travel. She liked to go to different places and dancing, and my dad, the two of them would just love dancing. Dancing was like number one. Wherever they went, there was always dancing,” Koehler said.
Melecio was born in Puerto Rico and came to New York City as a young woman.MORE NEWS: Memorial Honoring Puerto Rican Community, Hurricane Maria Victims Unveiled In Lower Manhattan
She worked first in a factory manufacturing designer shoes and handbags. She later worked at a Queens nursing home and didn’t retire until she was in her 90s.