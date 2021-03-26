NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to New Haven on Friday as part of a nationwide tour to promote the American Rescue Plan.
The vice president attended a listening session at the Boys and Girls Club of New Haven.
There, she discussed how the new stimulus plan will address child poverty and education.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Economic Relief Payment From The IRS
“And this is a moment that, as we look at where we are, it is a moment to leapfrog over what might have otherwise been incremental change to actually fast forward and address some of the long-standing issues that have affected our children,” Harris said.
The vice president says she also wants to hear how Washington can help to address the mental health impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic over the last year.